Twitter swallows red pill and rejoices over confirmed Matrix sequel with Reeves and Moss

Pop that kung-fu disc back in! In a late afternoon surprise, news broke that a fourth Matrix movie would be made with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles of Neo and Trinity respectively. As icing on the bullet time cake, the project will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who first launched the iconic sci-fi franchise with her sister, Lilly, 20 years ago.

Even with this confirmation, we have about a bajillion questions and theories that cannot be allieviated with the usual relaxing bout of spoon-bending.

Didn't Neo die at the end of The Matrix Revolutions? Are Neo and Trinity going to pass the torch to a younger generation of freedom fighters against the machines? Speaking of which, did the machines make good on their promise to set humanity free from The Matrix? Will Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving come back to play Morpheus and Agent Smith? Obviously, we won't have answers for quite some time, but it's a lot of fun to gulp down a few red pills and start geeking out over the series all over again.

As you can imagine, Twitter could not remain silent for very long on such a major genre/pop culture development, with folks super excited to see just how much deeper the rabbit hole goes. Head below for a look at some of the best social media reactions to the news.