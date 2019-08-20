The Matrix: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss back for new sequel from Lana Wachowski

His name is Neo, and he’s about to star in an all-new Matrix movie. Deadline reports modern sci-fi classic The Matrix is getting an all-new sequel, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Original Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski will reportedly write and direct the new Warner Bros. movie, which will return Reeves to the dystopian facsimile world he helped shatter in the original Matrix trilogy.

Early reports so far haven't mentioned whether, or if, fellow Matrix creator and Wachowski sister Lilly Wachowski has a creative role in the new, as-yet untitled movie. Earlier this month, Lilly Wachowski hinted to the entertainment press that she had her mind on other things, giving her blessing to whomever might take up any future Matrix project and wishing out loud that the next effort in the franchise would be "better than the original."

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said, via Deadline's report. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing, and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Variety reports that the new movie is set to begin filming at the start of next year, working from a script that Wachowski is writing alongside award-winning novelist Aleksandar Hemon and Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell. That report suggests that the role of Morpheus — played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy — still hasn't been cast, and could potentially fall to an actor who's new to the franchise.

Buzz suggesting that Warner Bros. had something new in the works for The Matrix began surging back in May, when a longtime colleague of the Wachowskis told Yahoo! that both sisters might be involved in a soon to-be-announced franchise revival. Reeves himself even indicated that he’d be down for more Matrix, if the original directing duo were involved.