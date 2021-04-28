Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Matt Lanter says he’ll be back as Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have ended last year after its seventh season, but Matt Lanter, the voice behind Anakin Skywalker, has teased that he’s not done playing the animated version of Anakin.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly to talk about his upcoming Netflix film, Jupiter’s Legacy, Lanter teased that he’s hasn’t completely left the Star Wars universe.

"There's some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I've been a part of some things I can't talk about yet. You'll see Anakin again," Lanter told EW. "I never quite put Anakin down, whether I'm doing a video game or something new for Lucasfilm Animation."

Lanter appreciates his long relationship with Anakin. He reprised his role in The Clone Wars last year for the seventh season, which aired five years after Season 6. “It’s such a great feeling to know that people love The Clone Wars, people love this thing that you know I'm a part of,” Lanter told SYFY WIRE when Season 7 was airing last spring. “I love the Star Wars universe. It's almost like Christmas when you get to give a gift to somebody else, how fun and exciting that is for the gift giver.”

Lanter also pointed out last May that even though there was a multi-year gap between The Clone Wars seasons, he was never away from Anakin for long. “It's interesting, though, because I voice a lot of Anakin still in video games and other little side projects,” he shared with SYFY WIRE. “It's not like I put Anakin down for five years. I'm constantly doing things with Anakin.”

Based on his recent conversation with EW, it looks like Lanter’s not leaving Anakin anytime soon. What specific Lucasfilm Animation project he’s part of remains a secret, though a good contender is Star Wars: The Bad Batch, premiering May 4 on Disney+, since it starts up right after The Clone Wars ended. SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney for comment.