Holy suit! The Batman director Matt Reeves shares first look at Robert Pattinson in Batsuit

Wonder no more how the Caped Crusader will look with Robert Pattinson in the role. The Batman director Matt Reeves has just unveiled the first glimpse at Batman’s new suit for the upcoming movie, and it offers a taste of how our hero will appear when he’s brooding above the streets of Gotham.

Reeves tweeted out a brief, torso-up video of the Dark Knight’s beveled new Batsuit today, showing it off in a slice of camera test footage drenched in red-lit, moody atmosphere. With composer Michael Giacchino's score setting the tone (via Variety), the camera does a generously slow pan around the front of the suit — with Pattinson inside.

See for yourself below:

In addition to the brooding visuals, the footage serves up a nice, up-close view of the new bat emblem affixed to the suit's chest. Despite the shadows, it's easy to spy the new symbol's lack of curves and evident emphasis on a more precise, angular look — which at first glance seems to complement the rest of the suit's linear, and perhaps even tech-embracing vibe. At any rate, the clip definitely appears to lean into Reeves' previous remarks about letting The Batman dive into the deep end of the DC hero's noir sensibilities.

Pattinson is set to inherit the Batsuit and all that goes along with Bruce Wayne's iconic backstory beside a cast that also includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard. It's the first major big-screen change for the Caped Crusader since Ben Affleck donned the suit for 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

With production already underway in London, The Batman swoops into theaters June 25, 2021.