WIRE Buzz: Matt Reeves checks into Way Station; Netflix and Chills brings the horror; more

Clifford D. Simak's Way Station is headed to the big screen.

The rights to the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel have been acquired by Matt Reeves' production company 6th & Idaho, and Deadline reports that they're looking to craft a film to match the story's massive scale. Reeves, who's currently at work preparing The Batman with Robert Pattinson, will serve as producer.

The story follows Enoch Wallace, the keeper of an intergalactic Way Station on Earth for travelers across the universe. After a century on the job, the knowledge he's gained from immortal beings proves to be a nightmarish burden, particularly when he foresees humanity's impending destruction.

This upcoming adaptation of Way Station will be part of 6th & Idaho's first-look deal with Netflix, where they're also developing an adaptation of Animal Farm, along with Button Man, Idol, and Recursion.

(via Deadline)

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service is going all-in on the month of October.

To celebrate the spookiest month of the year, Netflix announced "Netflix and Chills" today in honor of Friday the 13th. To commemorate the occasion, they're releasing five new horror flicks, starting off with In the Shadow of the Moon on Sept. 27 and In the Tall Grass, based on the novella by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, premiering Oct. 4. Rounding out the month are Fractured on Oct. 11, the medical horror Eli on Oct. 18, and the harrowing survival flick Rattlesnake on Oct. 25.

Video of Netflix &amp; Chills | Netflix

In addition to all the new titles, the video also highlighted plenty of horror classics and originals, ranging from Scream to Apostle and Gerald's Game.

But Netflix isn't stopping with October. The streamer continues to churn out an unprecedented amount of original content, and more horror films are definitely on the docket. In fact, Amanda Seyfried is currently in talks to star in the supernatural thriller Things Heard & Seen. Oscar-winning writers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini ( American Splendor) will pen the script, which centers on a couple who move into a haunted house out in the country. It's expected to start filming this fall.

In the meantime, anyone who doesn't want to wait until October to start streaming all the horror goodness can dive into the curated Netflix and Chills library here.

(via Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, the unsung heroes of action sequences everywhere are getting the credit they're due.

The upcoming documentary from Rootbeer Films, 2nd Unit: Invisible Action Stars, has just completed filming. The doc will feature filmmakers like James Cameron and Chad Stahelski, as well as actors including Keanu Reeves, Helen Mirren, Mark Wahlberg, and Halle Berry as they explore the unique relationships they have with their injury-prone counterparts.

"Having produced many action films, it is my great pleasure to showcase the real action stars… the stunt people," said Rootbeer CEO and executive producer Lenny Shapiro.

Rootbeer is also already at work on a follow-up doc, Hollywood’s Hard Hitters, which will look at the topic from an exclusively female perspective. Zoe Saldana and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are reportedly involved.

(via Variety)