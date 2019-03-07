Latest Stories

The Simpsons Stark Raving Dad Michael Jackson
Tag: TV
The Simpsons creators collectively agree to remove Michael Jackson episode from circulation
GettyImages-648792726
Tag: Science
We’re more doomed than we thought if an asteroid comes for us
trek vina disco 2
Tag: TV
Who is Vina in Star Trek? Melissa George reveals how she reshaped the classic role for Discovery
Bullets of Justice Danny Trejo via YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Danny Trejo makes sizzly bacon out of pig supersoldiers in Bullets of Justice teaser
MattSmith

Does the Doctor lie? Matt Smith reportedly says he's not in Star Wars: Episode IX

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Mar 7, 2019

Fans of Matt Smith, Doctor Who, and Star Wars were all in a state of jubilation when it was widely reported that the actor was cast in Star Wars: Episode IX. What the former 11th Doctor's role in the film would be was kept very secret, and has been the cause of more than one fan rumor. Despite all of this, Smith may not appear in the movie after all. 

Reporter Emily Zemler recently interviewed Smith for the Los Angeles Times, and wrote, "He’s not in the next Star Wars film, despite reports to the contrary." She then adds that Smith reportedly said, “As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not." She follows that up by saying that "he is practiced in keeping secrets."

Okay, well, this is definitely something? Smith (also a cast member in the new Morbius film) being added to the cast wasn't just reported by a few small sources — it was everywhere (including SYFY WIRE), and nobody (including Smith himself) contradicted any of it. If Smith's statement is correct and he did say what he reportedly said, could it possibly be a case of Smith being cut from the film after being cast?

Production has wrapped, and the film is likely being edited at this very moment. If Smith has been cut, then it would be a little early to be sure. His part could have been cut during shooting (which seems like it would have made the news, possibly), but the other possibility is that he was never in the film at all. If that's the case, Smith might have just said, "I was never on set, I didn't shoot anything, I'm definitely not in it because I never went in front of a Star Wars camera." He didn't say that. 

Is he, or isn't he? Is this a part of that legendary J.J. Abrams secrecy? Is Smith still in the movie, but is now playing Benedict Cumberbatch-as-John Harrison-as-Khan? Would they take the puzzle-box casting so far as to claim that someone was never cast in the first place? It's all very confusing, and perhaps we should all recall a pivotal lesson from Doctor Who: Rule 1: The Doctor lies.

Star Wars: Episode IX will conquer your local cinema this December. It may or may not have Matt Smith in it.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Matt Smith
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: J.J. Abrams

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Matt Smith
Matt Smith Doctor Snowmen
3 characters Matt Smith could play in Star Wars: Episode IX (who aren't Time Lords)
Ryan Britt
Aug 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Matt Smith
DoctorWhoMattSmithEleven321.jpg
Star Wars: Episode IX lands Doctor Who’s Matt Smith for mystery role
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 8
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
JJ Abrams
Abrams' response to making Episode IX after divisive Last Jedi: 'Every movie is its own movie'
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: BB-8
BB8LastJedi
That's a wrap and roll for BB-8 on Star Wars: Episode IX
Brian Silliman
Feb 1, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0