Matthew McConaughey teases all your fave movies in 'Big Screen Is Back' PSA

There may be no bigger cheerleader for the movies than Matthew McConaughey. And if you ask the Oscar winner, there's no better place to keep livin' than at your local cinema.

McConaughey's latest starring role finds him in a new PSA on behalf of movie exhibitors and the over 150,000 workers they employ. "The Big Screen Is Back" premiered Monday on ABC's pre-Oscars telecast. And The McConnaisance's message? Get ready for a renaissance -- on the big screen!

Check out the full "Big Screen Is Back" PSA below:

Video of The Big Screen is Back

"The Big Screen Is Back," brought to us by the good folks at the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) and the Motion Picture Association of America, spotlights a slew of theater employees -- America's "unsung heroes" in McConaughey's words -- welcoming Americans back to the theater.

This after a year in which the country's exhibitors suffered "furloughs, closures" and what the thesp called "the longest intermission they could ever imagine." After hailing their employees for their "dedication and resilience" to ensuring moviegoing returns to its pre-COVID good times, McConaughey tells movie fans to "take a seat, the show's about to begin."

At which point, the PSA serves up maskless theater workers, filmed under COVID-safe guidelines, talking about their jobs and what the cinema means to them, along with clips from some of the biggest, most hotly anticipated blockbusters that had been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic.

And then we get some good looks at movies like Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake; the latest 007 adventure, No Time to Die; James Gunn's The Suicide Squad; Space Jam: A New Legacy with Lebron James; F9 featuring Fast & Furious vets Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez; Disney's Jungle Cruise starring The Rock and Emily Blunt; Ryan Reynolds real-life video game adventure, Free Guy; the latest Ghostbusters reboot; Marvel's Black Widow and Shang-Chi; The Batman with Robert Pattinson; and many more.

"The movies the way you always loved them is the way to see them again. The big screen is back," intones a narrator.

And that's good news for the industry as a whole. Of course, with many theater chains closed over the past year in the biggest markets, including New York City and Los Angeles, and Hollywood unable to count on a wide release to maximize needed box office returns, legacy studios like Warner Bros. and Disney have resorted to premiering their blockbusters on their respective streaming services HBO Max and Disney+.

No doubt, the resumption of the theatrical business will be a boon to their pocketbooks, not to mention the bottom line of exhibitors like AMC teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, who are counting on the expected attendance boom.

That's alright, alright, alright by us.