Matthew Vaughn confirms he's writing the script for a Kingsman: Secret Service sequel

Following in the spiritual vein of previous hyper-violent comic flicks such as Kick-Ass, Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: Secret Service became a grassroots hit this year. So, will we get a sequel?

In an interview with Yahoo! UK, Kingsman director and co-writer Vaughn confirmed he’s actively writing the script for a followup. That’s not exactly confirmation that we’ll get a sequel, but Vaughn notes that if they can nail down a worthy script, he believes the sequel can make its way in front of the camera. Considering the first film netted $400 million at the global box office (against a budget of around $85 million), we’d hope Fox would be willing to pull the trigger.

Here’s an excerpt from Vaughn’s comments:

"The good news is I'm writing it next door at the moment, and if I think I can get the script good enough, then we’ll make it. Stay tuned, but we’re doing our damnedest to make that happen."

As for what we might see in the bloody spy sequel? Vaughn was mum, but did reveal it could focus on an American agent in the Kingsman. He also teased that they're trying to "reinvent" the concept of a sequel with the direction of the script, admitting the process is "tough." Considering how much fun the first film was, and how it tossed classic spy movie tropes on their heads, we can understand the first film being a bit hard to top.

Whatever they do, we sincerely hope Vaughn is planning to bring Taron Egerton’s young agent Eggsy back for another round. The role was a breakout for Egerton, and we’d love to see him take on another insane threat in the sequel.

Would you like to see a Kingsman sequel? What direction do you want it to take?

Video of Th_KrhqmHk8

(Via Collider, Yahoo! UK)