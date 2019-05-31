Kingsman exists because Matthew Vaughn lost out on directing Bond

Director Matthew Vaughn's stylish Kingsman series is having a bit of a moment right now. After two successful runs at the box office, the campy/cool spy franchise is looking to broaden its horizons with a prequel set 100 years in the past.

Though it won't be out in theaters until the end of 2020, the upcoming Kingsman prequel will further expand its rich and unique world. And while James Bond clearly had some influence on Kingsman, it turns out the films actually owe their very existence to 007.

In an interview with The Playlist, Vaughn explained that Kingsman only came about because he didn't get a chance to direct an actual James Bond film.

"I nearly directed a Bond [film]. And I didn’t get the chance, but you know, if you can’t beat 'em, join 'em, or if you can’t join 'em, beat 'em, whatever the expression is," said Vaughn. "So yeah, I love spy movies, I love Austin Powers, In Like Flint, Bourne, 24, you name it. I’m an espionage freak, so this was my version."

The Bond film in question was 2006's Casino Royale, which was Daniel Craig's first outing as the international spy and noted martini enthusiast, as well as a reboot for the overall franchise. Longtime Bond director Martin Campbell ended up in the director's chair, so Vaughn indulged his love of espionage and created Kingsman instead.

That's not to say that Vaughn has sworn off Bond entirely. In an interview with ScreenRant, the filmmaker said, "If [Richard] Madden plays Bond, I'm maybe even interested in directing it."

Madden, who played Robb Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones for the first three seasons, has been floated around as the next possible Bond since last October. A couple months prior, Madden proved his action chops as the lead in The BBC series Bodyguard. And that he looks pretty good in a suit.

So, assuming Madden does end up taking over the role of 007 now that Craig is planning to hang up his bow tie after Bond 25, then it's possible that Vaughn would consider directing it. If he was offered the job, of course.

As far as things that are definitely happening: Vaughn is currently filming The Kingsman prequel, which is slated to come out in the winter of 2020.