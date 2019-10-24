10-hour 'Survival Horror Challenge' haunted house offers $20K to finish

Here’s a bit of friendly advice: if Russ McKamey repeatedly warns that “you really don’t want to do this,” just listen to the man. It could save you what appears to be an absolutely horrifying experience.

McKamey is the master of McKamey Manor, an "Extreme Haunted Attraction" and "Surivial [sic] Horror Challenge" which bills itself (via the website) as a “10 (plus) Hour ‘EXTREME’ attraction’ that’s “not your typical ‘Boo’ Haunted House.” And judging by the new trailer for the Manor’s latest event, Desolation, that’s putting it lightly.

Video of MCKAMEY MANOR Presents (2019 Desolation Trailer)

While the trailer covers truly terrifying terrain in its own right, it’s nothing compared to the required viewing below. And we’re not talking required as in “must see TV,” but that McKamey won’t scare (humiliate) the crap out of you unless you watch the entire hour and 48 minutes of torture porn that’s he’s performed on past guests to his Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama locations. Granted, watching the film is far from the only requirement.

Video of MCKAMEY MANOR Presents (And Then There Were None) REVISED

See the McKamey Manor is so extreme, potential guests must also be of age, complete a "’Sports Physical,” obtain a doctor’s letter clearing you both physically and mentally, pass a background check, be screened via video call, have proof of medical insurance, sign a 40-page waiver, and “pass a portable drug test on the day of the show.”

For a haunted house.

Granted, this isn’t your average Halloween horror maze, as the website warns: “This is an audience participation event in which (YOU) will live your own Horror Movie. This is a rough, intense and truly frightening experience. You must be in GREAT HEALTH to participate.”

If that just doesn’t sound scary enough, know that each tour is personally geared towards the participant’s own worst nightmares, and “each guest will be mentally and physically challenged until you reach your personal breaking point.” Fun!

Still with us?

Then pick a safe word (another requirement) and grab some dog food for McKamey’s pets, as according to Fox 11 in L.A., that’s the price of admission. Fox also notes that there’s a $20k reward for those who can “finish the house,” but that no one has ever completed the full tour without breaking rules that include no “cussing, drinking, smoking, running, eating, or touching the actors or props.”

SYFY WIRE has reached out for confirmation on that one, but honestly, it would take a lot more than $20k to go through this.