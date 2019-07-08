Feige clarifies future of MCU's Multiverse after Spider-Man: Far From Home

In early May, the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home teased the possibility of a wider MCU Multiverse with the introduction of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. According to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Quentin Beck's universe was accessed by one of the Infinity Gauntlet snaps; something that also brought the world-ending Elementals through to Earth-616.

However, we now know that Beck, staying true to his comic book roots, was a lying con man, who also happened to be an embittered ex-employee of Stark Industries. When asked by Fandango if Mysterio's untruthful reveal meant that the Multiverse doesn't actually exist in the MCU, Kevin Feige had a pretty nifty answer up his heroic sleeve:

"No, it just means he was full of s**t," he said. "I mean, in Doctor Strange, we hear the Ancient One [played by Tilda Swinton] talk about the Multiverse, so we’ve already established it as a thing."

It actually seems pretty obvious when you put it like that. Moreover, the Ancient One doubled down on her discussion of alternate planes of existence in Avengers: Endgame when Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) showed up at the Sanctum Sanctorum in 2012, looking for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Time Stone.

Fandango also brought up the excellent point that like Homecoming's Vulture (Michael Keaton), Mysterio's villainous motivations also arise from some unfinished beef with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Where Adrian Toomes lost his junk-hauling livelihood, Quentin Beck had his groundbreaking hologram technology stolen and downplayed for the sake of Stark's unresolved daddy issues.

"I think what was important is that we started by saying, this is not a science experiment gone wrong that created that," continued Feige. "We like that our MCU Spidey villains are rooted more in reality, if you can call it that. So that's where we started with Mysterio. And getting into the notion of drone technology and hologram technology, and how would one would have access to that level of technology takes you back to Stark Industries and wanting to fill the void left when Tony sacrificed himself. We thought it's fun tying in characters from the other films, like the Peter Billingsley character who just worked alongside Obadiah Stane in our very first movie. We thought it was fun to see him return."

While Beck seemingly dies trying to become the world's next Iron Man, he's still able to enact one last bit of revenge against Peter Parker (Tom Holland) by revealing his secret identity to the entire world via The Daily Bugle (an Info Wars-esque website in the MCU). Speaking to SYFY WIRE, the film's writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, broke down the shocking post-credits scene, which brings back J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies.

“They kept on telling us to find ways to raise the stakes, raise the stakes, and then when that idea was floated, people instantly went, 'Well, maybe that is raising the stakes too much,’” McKenna said. “[They asked,] ‘Do we really want to do that?’ Because obviously it's such a huge point of no return for Peter and the series.”

Now playing in theaters everywhere, Far From Home dominated the elongated July Fourth weekend box office with $185 million from North American theaters and $385 million from foreign markets.