Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
abc_0.JPG

Meet 11 maniacal movie robots intent on ruining your sunny summer day

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 23, 2014

Ever since the 1920 Czech play R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) first indoctrinated us into the realm of artificial humans, filmmakers have delighted in posing cinematic scenarios where benign androids go rogue and begin the annihilation of mankind. Check out this sinister selection of deadly, deranged robots bent on brutality from sci-fi films over the decades.

Roll through a rampaging roster of positronic machines poised to pounce on our private liberties in movies like Judge Dredd, Black Hole, Demon Seed, Logan's Run, Saturn 3, Hardware and more.  

Let the mechanized mayhem begin.

abc.JPG
ABC WARRIOR - JUDGE DREDD (1995)This boxy brute was designed to withstand Atomic, Bacterial and...
DengarIG88Fett-TESB30.png
IG-88 - STAR WARS EPISODE V: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK  (1980)Not the most handsome robot in the...
terminator.jpg
T-800 - TERMINATOR SAGA  (1984-2009)Nothing beats the sheer shock and awe of these skinless steel...
maxi.jpg
MAXIMILLIAN - THE BLACK HOLE  (1979)This lethal levitating enforcer robot is the main muscle behind...
saturn-3-introducing-hector.jpg
HECTOR - SATURN 3   (1980)Part of the latest Demigod line of humanoid robots, the headless Hector...
demonseed8.JPG
PROTEUS IV - DEMON SEED  (1977)Based on a 1973 Dean Koontz novel, the robo-nemesis in this eerie...
screenshot-med-21.jpg
MARK 13 - HARDWARE  (1990)This psychotic military droid gets its name from a biblical quote stating...
logans10.jpg
BOX - LOGAN'S RUN  (1976)Watch out for this cold, calculating robot and his freeze-gun as you run...
9431515.jpg
SENTINELS - THE MATRIX TRILOGY (1999-2003)These slippery, squid-like autonomous killing machines...
Westworld.jpg
THE GUNSLINGER - WESTWORLD  (1973)Yul Brynner does a masterful take on his Magnificent Seven...
alien_251.JPG
ASH - ALIEN  (1979)"Ash is a robot, he's a goddamn robot!"  Science Officer Ash has a few secrets...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Matrix
Tag: Judge Dredd

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: