Meet 11 maniacal movie robots intent on ruining your sunny summer day

Ever since the 1920 Czech play R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) first indoctrinated us into the realm of artificial humans, filmmakers have delighted in posing cinematic scenarios where benign androids go rogue and begin the annihilation of mankind. Check out this sinister selection of deadly, deranged robots bent on brutality from sci-fi films over the decades.

Roll through a rampaging roster of positronic machines poised to pounce on our private liberties in movies like Judge Dredd, Black Hole, Demon Seed, Logan's Run, Saturn 3, Hardware and more.

Let the mechanized mayhem begin.