Meet the actor who'll play Jamie Fraser's BFF Ian Murray in Ron D. Moore's Outlander

Finally! After painfully long months of waiting, Starz has finally revealed who will play the King of Men James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser’s BFF Ian Murray in Ron D. Moore's upcoming time-traveling series Outlander.

Actor Steven Cree has joined the cast as Ian Alastair Robert MacLeod Murray, who is Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) best friend as well as his brother-in-law. Ian is married to Jamie’s sister Jenny (Laura Donnelly, The Falls).

The first time we meet Ian in Outlander is at Lallybroch with Jenny and their bairns (children). Ian has the particularity of having a wooden leg.

Ian Murray is the last main character of the series to have been cast, and fans of Diana Gabaldon's bestselling Outlander novels have been waiting FOR EVER AND EVER a long time for this news. Cree joins Sam Heughan (Emulsion), Caitriona Balfe (Escape Plan), Tobias Menzies (Rome, Game of Thrones), Graham McTavish (The Hobbit), Gary Lewis (Merlin) and Lotte Verbeek (The Borgias).

Cree appeared in the TV series Lip Service and Misfits, voiced a part in Brave and also has a role in the upcoming Angelina Jolie fantasy flick Maleficent. He also had a bit part in 300: Rise of an Empire but has mostly done theater work.

Here’s the official bio provided by Starz:

“Originally from Glasgow, Steven has performed in theatres the length and breadth of the UK. An early appearance in “Fierce: An Urban Myth” at the Tron Theatre earned significant critical praise, before roles in Tom Stoppard’s “The Real Thing” and Joe Penhall’s award-winning “Blue/Orange” confirmed his status as a theatre talent to watch. In 2006, Steven starred as Cliff Bradshaw in “Cabaret,” directed by Rufus Norris, and a well-received recent turn in Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” confirmed an enduring interest in musical theatre. He has also performed at the Hampstead Theatre for the RSC and most recently in “Macbeth” for the Manchester International Festival, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

No stranger to battle scenes, Steven can be seen in this year’s films 300: Rise of an Empire, alongside Hans Matheson and Eva Green, and Maleficentwith Angelina Jolie. Other film credits include 4321, The Awakening and Pixar film Brave. On television, he made regular appearances in groundbreaking Scottish drama “Lip Service,” as well as guest roles in shows from “Misfits” to “Silent Witness.” Most recently, he featured as a returning soldier in ITV crime drama “Vera,” opposite Brenda Blethyn and as John Henderson in the second series of ITV’s “Shetland.” He will be returning to our screens later this year in the second series of BBC1’s “Atlantis.” Steven is represented by Tom Reed at Lou Coulson Associates.”

Just to give you an idea of the actor, here's his showreel:

What do you think of this casting news? Are you excited about Starz's choice for Ian Murray? Does the actor fit your head canon of the beloved book character?

