Meet all the players in the pre-Batman world with 16 new Gotham pics

Trent Moore
May 12, 2014

With Fox’s Gotham officially staking out a spot on the schedule this fall, the network has released 15 new pics from the series to show off the pre-Batman world.

The pics show off Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the gang making their way through the noir-tinged version of Gotham the producers have put together here.

Though the network hasn’t put down a full season order, they did have enough faith to pick up a beefy 18-episode debut season instead of the typical 13-episode run. Coupled with the fact that Fox is packaging the series with breakout hit Sleepy Hollow on Monday nights, the network apparently has high hopes for Jim Gordon’s take on things.

While we wait for an official premiere date, check out the new pics below.

gotham_gallery_bicondova_gallery_primary.jpg
Gotham_gallery_cast_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_gallery_guevara_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_gallery_logue_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_Gallery_mazouz_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_gallery_mckenzie_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_gallery_pertwee_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_Gallery_richards_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_gallery_smith_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_gallery_taylor_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_pilot_1_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_pilot_2_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_pilot_3_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_pilot_4_gallery_primary.jpg
gotham_pilot_5_gallery_primary.jpg
