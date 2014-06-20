Latest Stories

Meet the cast of The CW's Flash spinoff in 4 revealing new interview clips

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 20, 2014

We have to wait until this fall to meet all the major players in The CW’s upcoming Flash series, but some new interviews give us a good look at who Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen will be working with.

IGN has released four new interviews with the core cast, including Candice Patton (Iris West), Tom Cavanagh (Dr. Harrison Wells), Jesse L. Martin (Detective Joe West), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco).

The pilot is well-formed, and it’s easy to see the creators have learned a lot throughout two seasons of Arrow. Much as we’ve come to know and love Team Arrow, the extended cast of The Flash looks to be just as involved in the super-heroics in Central City.

Check out the clips below and let us know what you think:

The Flash will air on Tuesdays this fall on The CW.

(Via IGN)

