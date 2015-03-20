Latest Stories

crater on Mars
Tag: Science
Subterranean craters on Mars could mean ancient aliens
The galaxy NGC 3079 shows stars seen by Hubble (orange and blue) as well as X-rays (purple) by the Chandra X-ray Observatory. Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/University of Michigan/J-T Li et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI
Tag: Science
A galaxy is blowing enormous megacharged superbubbles of gas and cosmic rays
first-order-yeager
Tag: Fangrrls
‘Descent’ presents the best of Star Wars: Resistance and its characters
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: TV
Buffy is taking a bite out of vinyl with Mondo’s Once More, With Feeling release
SandSnakes_GoT.png

Meet the deadly Sand Snakes in new Game of Thrones season 5 video

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Mar 20, 2015

Unbowed, unbent, unbroken. That's the awesome motto of the deadly Sand Snakes, who, in yet another book departure, will be introduced to us this season as the three bastard daughters of the Red Viper of Dorne, Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), and his paramour Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) on Game of Thrones.

The new video interview released by HBO features the three actresses who will portray the Sand Snakes: Keisha Castle-Hughes’ Obara Sand, who wields a spear like her father; Jessica Henwick, who plays a whip-cracking Nymeria Sand; and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers whose Tyene Sand will be deadly sharp with her double daggers.

If there's one thing on the Sand Snakes' mind, though, it's some good ol' fashion revenge for their dad's brutal death at the massive hands of the Mountain -- and the hated Lannisters-- back in King's Landing. That particular plot point may not bode well for Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who will find himself in sunny Dorne this season. Have a look:

What do you think of Oberyn Martell’s three daughters? Are you looking forward to meeting the Sand Snakes on the fifth season of Game of Thrones when the show premieres on April 12?

(via Comic Book)

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Tag: Keisha Castle-Hughes

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Keisha Castle-Hughes
709698-keisha-castle-hughes.jpg
Game of Thrones season 5 just added a dangerous Dornish Sand Snake
Trent Moore
Jul 14, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke Peter Dinklage
Game of Thrones puts everyone (even the Night King) on the Iron Throne in new posters for Season 8
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
George R.R. Martin Emmys 2016
George R.R. Martin explains why he said no to a cameo in Game of Thrones' final season
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: HBO
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Arya Stark Maisie Williams Game of Thrones Season 8
Arya Stark beholds dragon for first time in HBO mashup trailer; new Watchmen footage also included
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0