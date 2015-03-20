Meet the deadly Sand Snakes in new Game of Thrones season 5 video

Unbowed, unbent, unbroken. That's the awesome motto of the deadly Sand Snakes, who, in yet another book departure, will be introduced to us this season as the three bastard daughters of the Red Viper of Dorne, Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), and his paramour Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) on Game of Thrones.

The new video interview released by HBO features the three actresses who will portray the Sand Snakes: Keisha Castle-Hughes’ Obara Sand, who wields a spear like her father; Jessica Henwick, who plays a whip-cracking Nymeria Sand; and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers whose Tyene Sand will be deadly sharp with her double daggers.

If there's one thing on the Sand Snakes' mind, though, it's some good ol' fashion revenge for their dad's brutal death at the massive hands of the Mountain -- and the hated Lannisters-- back in King's Landing. That particular plot point may not bode well for Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who will find himself in sunny Dorne this season. Have a look:

What do you think of Oberyn Martell’s three daughters? Are you looking forward to meeting the Sand Snakes on the fifth season of Game of Thrones when the show premieres on April 12?

