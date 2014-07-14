Meet Fredzilla and Wasabi in these six new Big Hero 6 character pics + 1st TV spot!

Disney's upcoming Big Hero 6 may make a powerful leap into this fall's box-office leaf pile with little competition in the animated realms. Here's a roster of cool character bios introducing us to Baymax, Go Go Tomago, Honey Lemon, Hiro Hamada, Fred and Wasabi. Directed by Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh) and Chris Williams (Bolt) from the Marvel comic book, it tells the spirited tale of a robot wizard and his hulking android companion who join forces with a newbie team of renegade superheroes to save the ultra-futuristic metropolis of San Fransokyo.

Featuring the vocal talents of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriquez and Damon Wayans Jr., Big Hero 6 launches in 3D on Nov. 7, 2014.

(Via Collider)