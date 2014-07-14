Latest Stories

Meet Fredzilla and Wasabi in these six new Big Hero 6 character pics + 1st TV spot!

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Jul 14, 2014

Disney's upcoming Big Hero 6 may make a powerful leap into this fall's box-office leaf pile with little competition in the animated realms.  Here's a roster of cool character bios introducing us to Baymax, Go Go Tomago, Honey Lemon, Hiro Hamada, Fred and Wasabi.  Directed by Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh) and Chris Williams (Bolt) from the Marvel comic book, it tells the spirited tale of a robot wizard and his hulking android companion who join forces with a newbie team of renegade superheroes to save the ultra-futuristic metropolis of San Fransokyo.

Featuring the vocal talents of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriquez and Damon Wayans Jr., Big Hero 6 launches in 3D on Nov. 7, 2014.

big-hero-6-fred.jpg
Fred: A huge sci-fi and comic-book geek, Fred’s outfit, “Fredzilla”, is an homage to kaiju, and he...
big-hero-6-honey-lemon.jpg
Honey Lemon: The empathetic, sweet, positive member of the group.  Hall adds that Rodriguez’ voice...
big-hero-6-wasabi.jpg
Wasabi: A conservative, cautious character who plasma-induced lasers that come out of his arms and...
big-hero-6-baymax1.jpg
Baymax: Director Chris Williams says that “there are moments when there’s real emotion that seems...
big-hero-6-go-go-tomago.jpg
Go Go Tomago: A taciturn, industrial-engineering student who’s initially more adept at fighting...
big-hero-6-hiro-hamada.jpg
Hiro Hamada: Genius inventor whose flight suit allows him to magnetically connect to his robot...
Tag: Big Hero 6

