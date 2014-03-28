Latest Stories

shortguardiansposter.jpg

Meet Guardians' Gamora, Nebula + Thanos in 1st look at Marvel's prelude comic

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 28, 2014

Marvel has been keen to fill in some Marvel Cinematic Universe gaps with continuity-fit comics, and the Guardians of the Galaxy prelude reintroduces us to a really big baddie we met a few years ago.

The comic, Guardians of the Galaxy Prelude #1, focuses on a mission with Nebula (played by Karen Gillan) and Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) that finds Nebula in a very sticky situation. But who is that Gamora is talking to on her radio? A villain we’ll likely be seeing a lot more of in the years to come, who may be familiar for those who stuck around for a certain Avengers post-credit scene.

The specials are being written by experienced comic team Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, the same guys behind the latest Guardians comic that partially inspired the film. So, definitely a good pedigree to tie this all together. Check out the pages below and let us know what you think.

Guardians of the Galaxy opens Aug. 1, so here's hoping the comic proves a nifty primer.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

1_0.jpg
2_0.jpg
3_0.jpg
4_0.jpg
5_1.jpg
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: DAN ABNETT
Tag: ANDY LANNING

