Meet Marvel's Inhumans: What you need to know

One of the most uncanny superhero teams ever to electrify the Marvel Universe is the Inhumans, and with the House of Imagination's recent announcement of serious plans for an upcoming Inhumans movie, it's high time we delved into the main character lineup of this amazing assembly of mutant crusaders.

History

Like Guardians of the Galaxy, this brash band of superhumans is not exactly a household name, but they've been a vital thread in Marvel's comics quilt since 1965 when they debuted in Fantastic Four #45. After cameo appearances and backup story pop-ups in various Marvel books, they received their own self-titled series, which ran for 12 issues in 1975. Over the decades, they've interacted and intersected plotlines with everyone from the Fantastic Four to the Avengers and the X-Men and most recently starred in the limited event series Infinity and Inhumanity.

Who are the Inhumans?

Conjured up by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Inhumans are led by the sonic-blasting Black Bolt and his Attilan royal family, consisting of Medusa, Maximus the Mad, Karnak, Gorgon, Triton, Crystal and their gigantic canine sidekick, Lockjaw. The result of ancient Kree exogeneticist experimentation conducted on primitive homo sapiens at a research lab on Uranus, the project's goals were to reverse the stagnation of their race and develop a supersoldier army able to resist and repel future Skrull attacks. Abandoned by the Kree, these Inhumans eventually settled a technologically advanced society on Earth and the far side of the moon.

Terrigen Mist

Through exposure to Terrigen Mist, the chemical agent that endows Inhumans with their paranormal powers, accelerating evolutionary pathways to a godlike pinnacle in some and facilitating devolution into deformed monsters in others, Inhumans become a dominant force in the cosmos and a cautionary tale on the unrestrained tampering with biology. The unstable consequences of this dangerous ritual caused fractures within Inhuman society that reverberated through Earth's populace and beyond. Their Game of Thrones-like court tribulations and the darker dynamics rooted in the heady concepts of slavery, genocide, familial loyalty and bigotry meld well with the lighter-toned adventures of The Fantastic Four and rogue rowdiness of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Who's Who



Marvel's decision to march forward with an Inhumans movie is another risky progression to help deepen the canon and give its established franchises more pals to play with, and it just might also be the key to cracking the legal restrictions keeping them from using the word "mutant" in a film. Plow into our primer on this intriguing cosmic crew, and try not to step in the DNA-altering Terrigen Mist.