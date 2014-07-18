Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Guardians-of-the-Galaxy-Official-Photo-Peter-Quill-Uniform.jpg

Meet the baddies in 3 new Guardians posters, Star-Lord plays dumb in new clip

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jul 18, 2014

It’s the big bad villains' turn to get the spotlight with these three new epic Guardians of the Galaxy character posters, and we've also got a brand-new clip from Marvel's upcoming space epic that shows off Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in action.

The posters feature the three main villains who'll make life for our beloved band of space heroes utterly miserable — just the way we like it. So have a closer look at Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou) and Nebula (Doctor Who alum Karen Gillan) in the gallery below.

As for the brand-new clip? It features an extended scene between Pratt's quipping Peter Quill (listen closely for the Ninja Turtles joke), aka Star-Lord, and a hilariously "I-don't-give-a-damn-just-who-the-heck-you-are" Korath.

As you guys will have noticed, it’s actually the extended sequence of a bit scene we’ve seen a gazillion times before in all the many, many previous and awesome movie trailers. But this shows off a lot more of director James Gunn's tone than those brief snippets.

Guardians of the Galaxy will blast into theaters on Aug. 1.

(via IGN, Comic Book Movie)

RonanTheAccuserPoster.jpg
KorathPoster.jpg
NebulaPoster.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: chris pratt

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: