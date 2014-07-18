Meet the baddies in 3 new Guardians posters, Star-Lord plays dumb in new clip

It’s the big bad villains' turn to get the spotlight with these three new epic Guardians of the Galaxy character posters, and we've also got a brand-new clip from Marvel's upcoming space epic that shows off Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in action.

The posters feature the three main villains who'll make life for our beloved band of space heroes utterly miserable — just the way we like it. So have a closer look at Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou) and Nebula (Doctor Who alum Karen Gillan) in the gallery below.

As for the brand-new clip? It features an extended scene between Pratt's quipping Peter Quill (listen closely for the Ninja Turtles joke), aka Star-Lord, and a hilariously "I-don't-give-a-damn-just-who-the-heck-you-are" Korath.

As you guys will have noticed, it’s actually the extended sequence of a bit scene we’ve seen a gazillion times before in all the many, many previous and awesome movie trailers. But this shows off a lot more of director James Gunn's tone than those brief snippets.

Guardians of the Galaxy will blast into theaters on Aug. 1.

Video of -ZSpl7nZgoU

(via IGN, Comic Book Movie)