PennyDreadful.jpg

Meet the cast (Billie Piper! Eva Green!) of Penny Dreadful with 7 new pics + revealing info

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Mar 3, 2014

Showtime’s upcoming horror series Penny Dreadful will premiere soon, but there's no day like today to meet the cast that’ll bring some truly iconic (and creepy) characters to life!

Penny Dreadful takes place in Victorian London -- 1891, to be specific, so three years after the Jack the Ripper murders shook Whitechapel and the world -- and features “all sorts of things that go bump in the night.”

Executive producers John Logan and Sam Mendes (the guys behind Skyfall) are creating a world where the history of horror comes together (a bit like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen but, hopefully, better than the movie), breathing new life into famous characters from films and literature.

The awesome cast includes Eva Green (Camelot, 300: Rise of an Empire), Billie Piper (Doctor Who), Josh Hartnett (30 Days of Night) and Timothy Dalton (License to Kill, Doctor Who).

Have a look at the cast and their characters below, thanks to IGN.

Penny Dreadful premieres on May 11. Will you be watching?

(via IGN)

VanessaEvaGreen.jpg
Vanessa played by Eva GreenDescribed as poised, mysterious and utterly composed Vanessa is an...
SirMalcolmMurrayTimothyDalton.jpg
Sir Malcolm Murray played by Timothy DaltonSir Malcolm is a hardened African explorer who’s also on...
EthanChandlerJoshHartnett.jpg
Ethan Chandler played by Josh HartnettChandler is a charming American who finds himself stuck in...
DorianGrayReeve Carney.jpg
Dorian Gray played by Reeve CarneyAh! Dorian Gray. Oscar Wilde's most famous creation. Gray’s an...
BronaCroftBillie Piper.jpg
Brona Croft played by Billie PiperA poor Irish immigrant, Brona tries to escape her dark and sordid...
Dr.VictorFrankensteinHarry Treadaway.jpg
Dr. Victor Frankenstein played by Harry ThreadawayAuthor Mary Shelley’s timeless creation, Dr....
SembeneDanny Sapani.jpg
Sembene played by Danny SapaniAn African man with ritual face scarring, Sembene is Sir Malcolm’s...
