Meet the cast of Syfy's Dominion with 17 new promo pics from the angel war drama

Contributed by
Trent Moore
May 29, 2014

Syfy has debuted some new promo shots from the upcoming summer series Dominion, based on the 2010 supernatural action flick Legion. Say hello to the warriors who’ll try to save us, and the angels out to kill us.

The network has unveiled 17 new pics, giving us our best look yet at the cast who will populate the war-torn future where angels have declared war on humanity. The more we see from this show, the more curious we are to actually get a look at the pilot.

Set 25 years after angels attacked the Earth, the series follows the survivors still holding on after the archangel Gabriel led a war against mankind. The series will take place in the fortified cities that have rebuilt to protect human survivors, specifically the area formerly known as Las Vegas, now just called Vega.

It looks to be chock-full of political intrigue, action and sexiness — here’s hoping it can pay off the pitch. The series stars Christopher Egan (Kings), Anthony Stewart Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tom Wisdom, Roxanne McKee, Alan Dale and Luke Allen-Gale.

Dominion debuts June 19 on Syfy.

(Via Coming Soon)

