Meet The Hunger Games: Mockingjay's 'Rebel Warriors' in 6 stunning character posters

Lionsgate has released some brand-new character posters from the upcoming third entry in the wildly successful Hunger Games movie franchise: Mockingjay - Part 1.

Part of the “Rebel Warriors” series, the stunning new posters feature the leaders of the rebellion — District 13 rebels Cressida (an absolutely stunning Natalie Dormer), Gale (Liam Hemsworth), Messalla (Evan Ross), Boggs (Mahershala Ali), Castor (Wes Chatham) and Pollux (Elden Henson).

In this chapter we follow heroine Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) journey as she leads the districts of Panem in a rebellion against the tyrannical and corrupt Capitol. As the war that will determine the fate of Panem escalates, Katniss must decipher for herself who she can trust and what needs to be done, with everything she cares for in the balance.

Directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore and Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 will hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2014.

(via Comic Book Movie)