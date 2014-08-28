Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Hunger Games Mockingjay.jpg

Meet The Hunger Games: Mockingjay's 'Rebel Warriors' in 6 stunning character posters

Aug 28, 2014

Lionsgate has released some brand-new character posters from the upcoming third entry in the wildly successful Hunger Games movie franchise: Mockingjay - Part 1.

Part of the “Rebel Warriors” series, the stunning new posters feature the leaders of the rebellion — District 13 rebels Cressida (an absolutely stunning Natalie Dormer), Gale (Liam Hemsworth), Messalla (Evan Ross), Boggs (Mahershala Ali), Castor (Wes Chatham) and Pollux (Elden Henson).

In this chapter we follow heroine Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) journey as she leads the districts of Panem in a rebellion against the tyrannical and corrupt Capitol. As the war that will determine the fate of Panem escalates, Katniss must decipher for herself who she can trust and what needs to be done, with everything she cares for in the balance.

Directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore and Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 will hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2014.

