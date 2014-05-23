Latest Stories

Meet the hyper-stylized gang in 5 new posters from Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 23, 2014

Some new posters from Sin City: A Dame to Kill For have been released, showing off some new additions and old favorites for the comic-based franchise.

The slick new character posters show off returning stars Jessica Alba, Mickey Rourke and Rosario Dawson, plus newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Brolin. Though the sequel is coming almost a decade later, it definitely still hits the same visual style of the original film.

To get you up to speed, here’s the sequel’s official synopsis:

Co-directors Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller reunite to bring Miller’s visually stunning “Sin City” graphic novels back to the screen in SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR. Weaving together two of Miller’s classic stories with new tales, the town’s most hard boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants. SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR is the follow up to Rodriguez and Miller’s 2005 groundbreaking film, FRANK MILLER’S SIN CITY.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For opens Aug. 22.

