Meet up with the cast of Defiance in 26 new season 2 cast portraits

The second season of Defiance is soon upon us, and in order to whet our appetites, we’ve got 26 awesome cast portraits to share.

We’ve got about a month left to wait until we return to Defiance (the town formerly known as St. Louis), but in the meantime, it’s good to see the returning cast and characters, as well as some brand-new faces.

Below is the season-two synopsis:

As the story of Defiance resumes, the lives of the townspeople are in drastic turmoil. The Earth Republic has assumed control of the town, with far-reaching consequences including a new mayor. Nolan (Grant Bowler) traverses the badlands to find a lost Irisa (Stephanie Leonidas), Amanda (Julie Benz) has an unexpected new role in the town as she searches for Kenya and the Tarr family desperately tries to keep control of their criminal empire in the midst of dramatic changes. Joining the cast this season are James Murray as new mayor Niles Pottinger, Anna Hopkins as Earth Republic soldier Jessica “Berlin” Rai and William Atherton as Earth Republic official Viceroy Mercado.

Created by Rockne S. O'Bannon (Farscape), Defiance will return to Syfy on June 19. Are you looking forward to the second season?

