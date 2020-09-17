It's a Wynonna Earp reunion as Melanie Scrofano set to guest star, direct on The Surrealtor

It’s going to take more than the fourth season of Wynonna Earp concluding to keep Wynonna and Doc Holliday apart. That’s right; Season 4 of SYFY's beloved western/fantasy/horror series may be done, but fans can expect to see more with its stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon — and on the same network, too. Just not in the same roles.

A report from TVLine has revealed that Scrofano will guest-star in The Surrealtor, SYFY’s new horror/drama about a team of haunted-house realtors starring Rozon. Scrofano will play Harper North, a young woman who has been instructed to sell her lakeside family home, yet somehow cannot.

Look, the report doesn't go into details, but based on the show's core premise, it's pretty safe to assume that she can't sell the home because it's haunted. Fortunately, this sounds like just the thing realtor Nick Roman (Rozon) and his elite team of paranormal realtors specialize in.

Not only will Scrofano appear in front of the camera, she’ll be behind it too, as she's also on board to direct two episodes of The Surrealtor. She made her directorial debut with Season 4, Episode 3 of Wynonna Earp, which introduced Sheriff Hoyt Clayborn and Cleo.

The Surrealtor's 10-episode first season follows Roman, owner of The Roman Agency, as he and his team of specialists investigate, fix up, and sell haunted and/or possessed homes. They may not guarantee that your new house is clean, but they may be able to give you a discount if you have to room with a demon.

George Olson is on board as showrunner. The cast also includes fellow Wynonna Earp star Savannah Basley, as well as Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, and Tennille Read.

Production on The Surrealtor began this week in Newfoundland, Canada.