Watch: Men in Black International erases those Game of Thrones coffee cup memories

If you bear witness to an extra-terrestrial event that you shouldn't have seen, the Men in Black will wipe your memory of it with their special neuralyzers at no charge. The same goes for errant Starbucks coffee cups in episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones.

Using the "controversy" surrounding the caffeinated drinking vessel in Episode 4 of Thrones' Season 8 ("The Last of the Starks"), Sony's Men in Black International ingeniously used the incident to their advantage, drumming up publicity for itself via a relevant pop culture conversation.

In a new spot for the movie, Chris Hemsworth's Agent H breaks up a criminal ring of "Cerulian scum" as the scene freezes to reveal a run-of-the-mill coffee cup just out of frame. The words "GoT a mistake you want to forget? Our agents can help" come up on the screen as Agent H lets off a neuralyzer flash for the audience watching at home.

Check it out below, just try not to forget what you saw:

The GoT coffee faux pas arose after the airing of Episode 4. HBO and Starbucks both made fun of the sitatuation, with HBO eventually removing the cup digitally. As the story gained momentum, it became clear that A) the cup was not from Starbucks and B) Emilia Clarke (who was sitting in front of the object) doesn't even drink coffee.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) MiB International is the fourth film in the popular sci-fi franchise and the first not to be helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Made famous by the odd couple pairing of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, the IP is going in a different, younger direction by teaming up Thor: Ragnarok alums, Tessa Thompson and Hemsworth.

In particular, Thompson plays a young woman whose parents were neuralyzed when she was a kid. The agents didn't wipe her memory and so she spends years tracking down the agency, finally succeeding and joining up as Agent M under Emma Thompson's Agent O (the only returning human character from the last movie).

With the American MiB branch joining forces with its U.K. location (led by Liam Neeson's High T), Agents H and M are tasked with finding a deadly mole within the organization. Their globe-trotting adventure will introduce us to new characters played by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Les Twins.

Men in Black International invades theaters everywhere Friday, June 14.