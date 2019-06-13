Get a sneak peek at the MiB's snazzy jet with out-of-this-world alien tech

You don't need a Noisy Cricket or Series 4 De-Atomizer to protect our planet from the worst scum of the universe. All you need is a Lexus Jet — the Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer, to be exact.

The vehicle, which appears in the upcoming Men in Black International, first resembles a normal Lexus RC F before transforming into a science fiction jet with amazing capabilities that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones could only ever dream about.

"After years of developing and testing, London branch began road testing the RC F, which converted from a super sexy sports coupe into a jet that can travel at the speed of light, making it possible for MIB agents to reach any part of the Earth in a matter of seconds. Today it is the standard mode of transportation for most senior MIB agents around the world," International producer Riyoko Tanaka exclusively tells SYFY WIRE.

Check out some high-res images of the Lexus Jet in the gallery below. The Jet is available in six different colors, but the manufacturer recommends you go with UmbraBlack; a color named for the darkest part of a shadow.



Where else will you find a car equipped with Quasar Power Source Technology that utilizes the nearest Active Galactic Nucleus, which can take a person across the galaxy in seconds? With some help from "the agency," Lexus was the only vehicular game in town able to secure this kind of alien technology for its new car.

“The Lexus RC F sports coupe and QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer jet provide the perfect vehicles for our team of Men in Black agents as they protect the galaxy,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Brand Management and Global Partnerships, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group in an official release.

Key features of the car are broken into the following three categories:

Technology:

IGPS (Inter-Galactic Positioning System)

Amazon Alexa* understands all seven trillion alien languages

Gamma ray headlamps

Infinite scaling technology

Performance:

Lexus’ very latest Quasar Power Source Technology (QPST)

Propulsion system named after Black Hole TON 618

122 MPG (Millennia Per Gallon)

Three driving modes: EcoDrive, SportDrive, QuantumDrive

0-60 in 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds

Light-speed-matching capability

Comfort & Design:

Intergalactically sourced, ethically spawned Adorian leather

Safety

Lexus’ latest transforming seats with a 31-point harnesses to accommodate every body type in the universe

Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) with available force field technology

"The Lexus jet reflects the future of the Lexus brand – the far, far distant future," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing in the aforementioned release. "With the most advanced alien-fighting technology, performance and sophisticated styling, it’s in a class of its own."

To have a bit more fun with the aliens-living-among-us concept seen in the MIB movies, Lexus staged an elaborate prank at one of its dealerships. Watch the "chestbursting" results below and remember, the Galaxy is on Orion's Belt.

Written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Men in Black International was directed by F. Gary Gray. The film goes where the franchise has never gone before: leaving the comfort and "safety" of New York for the exotic locales of London and Morocco. Thor: Ragnarok alums, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, team up as Agents H and M to take down a shapeshifting threat known as The Hive (Les Twins).

Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall are also part of the movie's ensemble cast.

The film, the fourth entry in the sci-fi/action/comedy series started by director Barry Sonnenfeld in 1997, cruises into theaters this Friday, June 14.

See what critics are saying about the film here.