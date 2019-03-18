Latest Stories

snatchers
Snatchers directors reveal how their big sisters inspired the pregnant-with-an-alien comedy
Black Summer
Netflix's Z Nation prequel, Black Summer, set to fill that Walking Dead void
Chris Roberson Hellboy ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Chris Roberson tackles Hellboy in Mexico
in an absent dream cover
Wayward Children fantasy book series optioned by SYFY
Men In Black International

Men in Black International offers first look at shape-shifting alien villains

James Comtois
Mar 18, 2019

Before the Men in Black keep us safe from all kinds of alien mayhem this summer, we’re now getting a first look at the shape-shifting aliens who will cause all that trouble in Men in Black International, courtesy of Empire Magazine.  

Well, okay: we’re not getting to see what they look like in alien form (since the film’s visual effects supervisor says that “they’re pure energy” in “their natural state”), but in their humanoid forms as played by identical twin brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, aka the Les Twins. Which, to be fair, Edgar spent the bulk of the first Men in Black looking less like a giant cockroach and more like Vincent D’Onofrio. 

 

In Men in Black International, the Les Twins play shape-shifting aliens looking to sow chaos and destruction for the MiB.

“In their natural state, they’re pure energy,” said VFX supervisor Jerome Chen in the May issue of Empire. “To blend in on this planet, they disguise themselves as humans. They do phase transitioning: changing state from solid to liquid, and back to any solid of their choosing. They can reform things and use them as projectiles. It’s a cool ability.”

The story for the latest MiB film centers around Agents H (Chris Hemsworth) and M (Tessa Thompson) traveling to London (hence the International) to hunt down a mole within the MiB. Based on the trailer, the fourth film in the MiB franchise features the slick black suits, the walking, talking worms, the mind-erasers, sunglasses, and slick weaponry hidden in plain sight that fans have come to love. 

Hemsworth and Thompson will be protecting the earth from the scum of the universe in Men in Black International beginning June 19. 

