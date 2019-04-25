Latest Stories

Men in Black International
Tag: Movies
Tessa Thompson tracks down the MIB in new Men in Black International trailer
Artwork depicting what ‘Oumuamua might look like; observations indicate it’s highly elongated. But where did it come from? Credit: ESO / M. Kornmesser
Tag: Science
Could interstellar visitors like 'Oumuamua actually help planets form?
Daniel Craig James Bond Skyfall
Tag: Movies
Rami Malek confirmed for Bond 25; film will feature Jamaica and Norway
Alexandra Neonakis Artists Alley
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Alexandria Neonakis sketches Ellie from The Last of Us
Men in Black International

Tessa Thompson tracks down the MIB in new Men in Black International trailer

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 25, 2019

Here come the Men in Black. They won't let you remember...unless you're Tessa Thompson.

In the second trailer for Men in Black International, we learn that Thompson's Agent M joins up with the ultra secret alien-fighting agency because when she was a kid, her parents memories were wiped clean by a neuralyzer. Somehow, she was overlooked and then spent 20 years of her life looking to find and be recruited by the MiB. In a way, she has similar character motivations to Shazam!'s Dr. Sivana — only nobler.

Director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta ComptonThe Fate of the Furious) takes over the reigns of the sci-fi franchise from Barry Sonnenfeld. 

Watch the new trailer below:

After getting the "we are only a rumor spiel" from Emma Thompson's Agent O (the only returning character from the previous film), M takes off for the agency's U.K. branch to investigate a mole and fight against shapeshifting E.T.s with Agent H, played by Tessa's Thor: Ragnarok co-star, Chris Hemsworth.

Liam Neeson takes on the role of High T, leader of the England-based branch of the agency and the man who teams up M and H. On their globetrotting travels, the two agents come across Pawny, a tiny CGI alien who pledges his undying allegiance to M.

Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, and Les Twins make up the rest of the ensemble cast. The twins, who are well-known French dancers, play those aforementioned shapeshifters. Providing some background on them last month, the film's VFX supervisor Jerome Chen said:

“In their natural state, they’re pure energy. To blend in on this planet, they disguise themselves as humans. They do phase transitioning: changing state from solid to liquid, and back to any solid of their choosing. They can reform things and use them as projectiles. It’s a cool ability.”

Here's the neuralyzing second poster, too:

Men in Black International poster #2

Credit: Sony Pictures

Men in Black International makes a crash landing in theaters June 14. Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the duo behind the first Iron Man in 2008, wrote the screenplay.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Men in Black International
Tag: men in black
Tag: F. Gary Gray
Tag: Tessa Thompson
Tag: Chris Hemsworth
Tag: Liam Neeson

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: