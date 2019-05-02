Men in Black star Chris Hemsworth wipes fans’ minds for charity in new video

Men in Black: International may be bringing a few changes to the planet-defending franchise that introduced fans to Agents J and K, but some things always stay the same — even if fans can’t remember them.

Things like the sunglasses-necessitating Neuralyzer that agents carry with them to flash away bystanders’ memories of extraterrestrial events. In a new video spot, MiB star and actual Avenger Chris Hemsworth shows off some of the blooper-fixing potential of the device. And it’s all in the name of charity.

Take a look:

Video of Chris Hemsworth (and His Neuralyzer) Invite You to the Men in Black: International Premiere // Omaze

Thor would never play it so fast and loose with people’s bodies and minds, right? Perhaps just his own. This video, however, which shows off Hemsworth talking about his role as Agent H, features time and time again where flubs must be erased and takes redone. By the time he finally gets to the point of the video — fans can enter to win a ticket to the Men in Black: International premiere and party with Hemsworth himself — viewers’ brains are scrambled eggs.

But at least the message promoting his charity is clear, right? Even if Hemsworth blasts himself with the Neuralyzer at the end of the video, fans can still donate to the Australian Childhood Foundation and enter to win a trip to the NYC red carpet thanks to Omaze. As long as they don’t forget to attend after they’ve won, that is.

Men in Black: International premieres on June 14.