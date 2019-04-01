Latest Stories

Stan Lee
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame likely Stan Lee's final Marvel movie cameo, according to Joe Russo
Cloak and Dagger season 2 interviews
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Cloak & Dagger's cast and creators tease Season 2
Underground Heroes exhibit at the New York Transit Museum
Tag: Comics
Comics show the story of New York's transit system in Underground Heroes exhibition
High-Score-Girl-Season-One
Tag: Fangrrls
Hi Score Girl is a heartfelt love letter to arcade culture
Mercy Black
Tag: opinion

Mercy Black, Netflix's surprise-released Blumhouse horror movie, is a jump scare

Contributed by
Twitter A's
James Grebey
Apr 1, 2019

Mercy Black is not a funny movie. In fact, the new horror flick from Owen Egerton doesn't even have much in the way of comic relief, and although actress Janeane Garofalo is best known for comedies like Wet Hot American Summer, she doesn't tell a single joke here. It's a moody, fatalistic spin on the Slender Man mythos, but it feels very appropriate that Netflix surprise-released it on the eve of April Fool's Day, because the joke's on us.

Mercy Black tells the story of Marina (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's Daniella Pineda), a young woman who spent the past 15 years in psychiatric care because she and a friend stabbed one of their classmates when they were children. It's overtly based on the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, a real incident where two young girls stabbed a friend 19 times, ostensibly to impress the internet boogeyman the Slender Man, but really because of mental health issues.

HBO has a documentary about the Slender Man stabbings that strips away most of the creepypasta trappings to reveal just how upsetting and depressing the entire incident was, but Mercy Black used the real crime as a launchpad to tepidly explore the concepts of truth, belief, and telegraphed jump-scares (if the recent Slender Man movie drew criticism for capitalizing on a tragedy, Mercy Black should probably get some of the same ire).

As Marina attempts to readjust to normal life, staying at with her sister Alice (Elle LaMont) in a dimly lit house, she finds that the urban legend of Mercy Black — a Blair Witch-esque figure with great power and bloodlust — has spread while she was getting treatment (under the care of Garofalo's Dr. Ward). Marina wants to put the past behind her, but her sister's boyfriend Will (Austin Amelio) wants to use Marina for info on this hot true crime story, while her nephew Bryce (Miles Emmons) starts to believe in Mercy Black.

mercy black 2

Credit: Netflix

For most of its runtime, Mercy Black is a pretty unremarkable horror movie, content to slowly dole out the plot via flashbacks and a handful of mildly effective scares. It's nothing that most fans haven't seen before... until the last 20 minutes. After an hour of lamely prodding at the question of whether Mercy Black is a real supernatural force or something imagined by some impressionable young teens, the film piles up a succession of twists that change everything that came before them. These twists don't quite hold up if you think about them for too long, but they're inspired in a way that the rest of Mercy Black isn't.

Mercy Black is fine, an eminently watchable and forgettable horror movie that has a couple of good ideas. That's perhaps the film's greatest twist, though. Because Netflix surprise-released Mercy Black, it feels different from the dozens of other original titles that the streaming service unloads onto its library practically every day. Most Netflix originals get a steady stream of trailers and press releases to build-up the hype. Mercy Black was a surprise, which makes it special.

That's the trick, though. Mercy Black is decidedly not special — it's an average-at-best horror movie. Surprise releases add an element of unexpected excitement to a release, but not everything can be Beyonce's self-titled album. That 2013 record is a masterpiece, and it's been influential enough that it's warped people's expectations for what an unheralded release means.

Normally, when a movie isn't screened for critics (or if the review embargo is right before the premiere), that's a sign that the studio knows it has a real stinker on its hands. For most of pop-culture history, a lack of promotion was an indicator that the movie, show, or album wasn't all that good. Mercy Black isn't bad, but perhaps there's a reason why Blumhouse, the powerhouse horror studio behind it, didn't release it in theaters? Maybe there's a reason why Netflix didn't spend any money promoting Mercy Black before its release?

This likely won't be the last time Netflix surprise-releases a movie or show. It's certainly not the first time, as the streamer famously debuted The Cloverfield Paradox during the 2018 Super Bowl. Based on the reviews, though, the surprise release was the most memorable part of The Cloverfield Paradox. That might be the case with Mercy Black, too. It's a fine but forgettable horror flick, one that likely would've been even easier to overlook if it didn't have the mystique of a surprise release buoying the narrative.

In that way, Mercy Black is a pretty good April Fool's joke, even if it came out a day early. By getting everyone's attention with the surprise release, Netflix is essentially saying "Ha! Made you look," and then there's a jump scare.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Mercy Black
Tag: Blumhouse
Tag: netflix
Tag: Slender Man
Tag: opinion

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Mercy Black
Tag: Blumhouse
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick Mercy Black
Andy Hunsaker
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: opinion
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
The Umbrella Academy cast
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 2 would work — but it isn't necessary
Caitlin Busch
Feb 26, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 11
Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Spider-Man: Far From Home Mysterio Quentin Beck Jake Gyllenhaal
The Week in Geek: Ghostbusters are back, Tony Stark may have ghosted, and ghost... Jon Snow?
Dany Roth
Jan 18, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Godzilla: The Planet Eater
Godzilla: The Planet Eater
The best thing about Netflix's Godzilla anime trilogy is its core
Daniel Dockery
Jan 10, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1