Metal Gear Solid fan gets new bionic arm that makes him look like Venom Snake

Life's a little less boring when you're able to walk through it pretending that you're a video game character, which is why UK-based company Open Bionics has partnered with Konami to introduce a bionic arm design based on Metal Gear Solid.

Earlier this month, Open Bionics -- the developer behind the "Hero Arm" bionic arm for "people with below-elbow upper limb differences" -- revealed the latest design in their line of Hero Arm covers meant to give prosthetic a nerdy upgrade to fit the personality of the wearer. After designs based on Deus Ex, BB-8, Iron Man, and more, this time around Open Bionics opted for a Hero Arm cover based on Venom Snake's own bionic arm from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. The first recipient of this particular design was Daniel Melville, a 29-year-old gamer from Reading, U.K. who was born without a right hand and has been wearing Open Bionics Hero Arms for three years.

“This is unbelievable," Melville said in a statement. "It’s everything I’ve ever wanted from a bionic arm. I’m an avid gamer and love Metal Gear Solid so much and to actually have Snake’s arm in real life is just insane.”

Video of Metal Gear Solid Bionic Arm Open Bionics on YouTube

Founded in 2014 by Joel Gibbard and Samantha Payne, Open Bionics is a company devoted to "pioneering a new bionic age inspired by science fiction." The result of that mission is the Hero Arm, billed as the "world's most affordable multi-grip bionic arm" and available for adults and children as young as eight through prosthetic clinics in 10 different countries, including the United States. Each Hero Arm is custom made for its eventual wearer through 3D scans, and is designed for maximum intuitive use via special sensors that detect muscle movement. Plus, the swappable covers allow you to customize your Hero Arm to fit your personality, whether you want a more basic bionic design or, as we've just seen, something based on a video game franchise you love.

For more information on Open Bionics and the Hero Arm (including how to get your own), head over to their website.