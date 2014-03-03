Latest Stories

Metamorphosis + 3 more movie-style retro Star Trek: TOS episode prints

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 3, 2014

Frank Sinatra once sang, "And now the end is near," in his melancholy tune "My Way."  Such it is with all good things in Juan Ortiz's wildly imaginative world of Star Trek: TOS lithos, capturing the trippy timewarp of the '60s in his two-year effort to create original movie-style prints of all 80 episodes of the iconic TV show.  This final foursome bows out in high style with Ortiz choosing the classic Trek episodes: Metamorphosis, Shore Leave, Turnabout Intruder and Where No Man Has Gone Before, punctuated with images plucked from Alice's waddling White Rabbit, an electric energy cloud, bold Japanese magazine covers and a hypnotic blue forcefield.

Each startling series of four plate-printed lithographs is carefully delivered on 100-pound, aqueous-coated, satin-finish paper.   They measure 18x24 inches and cost $34.95 per set.  To check out Ortiz's previous two years' worth of colossally creative posters, click here and follow the link back to observe the opulence of all 19 other sets.

Have you enjoyed these monthly masterpieces by Ortiz, and how much wall space do you have left?

(Via Star Trek)

 

