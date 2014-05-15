From Metropolis to Inception: Mind-blowing clip recaps 136 years of movie magic

It’s easy to forget it now, in a world where every other blockbuster is approximately 50 percent CGI, but there was once a time when movies looked a whole lot different.

In an effort to show exactly how things have changed, director Jim Casey has put together this 3+ minute clip dubbed “The Evolution of Visual Effects,” which runs the gamut from 1878 to 2014. Seriously, it’s a sight to behold.

What stands out the most is seeing the classic effects work in films like Metropolis spliced in with modern flicks like Tron Legacy. It really gives a sense of the way things have changed. It also makes us a bit nostalgic for the days of yore.

Strap in and enjoy this trip through a century of visual effects:

(Via Sploid)