inception38_720.jpg

From Metropolis to Inception: Mind-blowing clip recaps 136 years of movie magic

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 15, 2014

It’s easy to forget it now, in a world where every other blockbuster is approximately 50 percent CGI, but there was once a time when movies looked a whole lot different.

In an effort to show exactly how things have changed, director Jim Casey has put together this 3+ minute clip dubbed “The Evolution of Visual Effects,” which runs the gamut from 1878 to 2014. Seriously, it’s a sight to behold.

What stands out the most is seeing the classic effects work in films like Metropolis spliced in with modern flicks like Tron Legacy. It really gives a sense of the way things have changed. It also makes us a bit nostalgic for the days of yore.

Strap in and enjoy this trip through a century of visual effects:

(Via Sploid)

Tag: visual effects
Tag: Tron
Tag: Metropolis
Tag: Inception

