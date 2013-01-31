Latest Stories

supermanunbound123_0.jpeg

Metropolis under attack in 1st trailer for DC's Superman Unbound

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 31, 2013

Marvel may rule the box office with The Avengers and their ever-growing slate of standalone films, but if there’s on place DC has an edge, it’s in animated features. The latest? Superman Unbound, based on the 2008 Brainiac comic storyline by Geoff Johns.

The storyline follows an attack on Metropolis by Brainiac, and only Superman can stop him. Much like the studio’s other animated features, this one looks good. The voice cast includes Matt Bomer (Chuck) as Superman, Stana Katic (Castle) as Lois Lane and the great John Noble (Fringe) as Brainiac. 

These animated adaptations are known for sticking close to the source material, and DC has had a lot of success with the model. Here’s hoping they’ll take a few notes from the animated success as they try to put their big-screen Justice League together.

Check out the first trailer for Unbound below:

The film is set to hit DVD and digital download within the next few months. Are you a fan of DC’s animated flicks?

(Via Bleeding Cool)

Tag: Superman Unbound
Tag: DC Comics

