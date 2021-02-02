Michael B. Jordan makes Alexa far more compelling in Black Mirror-esque Super Bowl spot

Remember back in 2014, when the Amazon Echo device first introduced us to Alexa, its wondrous, at-home, AI virtual assistant? Well, anyone who’s been asking Alexa a million questions since knows that initial intro has lost some of its wow factor. Obviously, the folks at Amazon know that Alexa is in need of a bit of a facelift, and they’ve got just the one to make that happen, the well-chiseled face of the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.

In the dynamite new Super Bowl spot below, we get introduced to Amazon’s sexy new body. The unveiling occurs at what appears to be an office, where the gathered employees are admiring the evolution of the Dot into something far more sleek. So sleek, that one employee says she can’t imagine a “more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside.”

But when she sees a bus pass by with Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive face on it –– Jordan’s upcoming Prime Video thriller, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, as befitting of this synergistic age –– her imagination gets the best of her, and she dreamily asks Michael B. Alexa increasingly more personal questions, much to her husband’s chagrin.

Check out the hilarious new ad below:

Video of Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Alexa’s Body

“It took us a while, but we've found a new body for Alexa. Who knew Alexa had abs?” reads the video’s description. And who knew we’d be so interested in Alexa yet again?

Granted, an AI that seamlessly embodies a human is going to lead us straight into Black Mirror territory. And in a way, the ad kind of feels like ”Be Right Back,” that extra creepy Season 2 episode where grieving Martha (Hayley Atwell) tries to replace her deceased lover (Domhnall Gleeson) with an AI-powered exact likeness. But since the Amazon ad is played for laughs, and guttural ones at that, you don’t quite get that classic Black Mirror melancholy gut punch.



And of course, Michael B. Jordan makes everything less melancholy. Perhaps, as he noted he'd be up for last week, even a return to the MCU as the currently deceased Erik Killmonger.

For now though, we'll just be happy to enjoy Jordan's excellent company as Alexa. You can see the ad above, or wait to watch with all your virtual friends during the big game this Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.