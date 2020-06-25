WIRE Buzz: Michael B. Jordan's free drive-in series; Captain Underpants trailer; Adult Swim Con

Amazon Studios is partnering with Michael B. Jordan’s (Black Panther) production company, Outlier Society, to create a series of free drive-in movie screenings this summer in communities across the country. The series of events, collectively called A Night at the Drive-In, will feature a variety of films that feature multi-cultural and diverse voices, including Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Hook, and Get Out.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

The screenings will take place from July 1 through the end of August. Curious if there will be a screening in your neighborhood? You can find details on showtimes, locations, and tickets on Amazon Studios’ A Night at the Drive-in website.

The fourth season of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! is dropping July 10 on Netflix, and based on the recently-released trailer, it looks like the Captain Underpants and his friends will be heading to space.

In the latest season of the DreamWorks Animation series based on Dav Pilkey's immensely popular children's books, a space agency named P.O.O.P.S.I.E. sends the kids’ school on a field trip way out of Earth's orbit. While the trailer reveals that the students will have a lot of fun getting used to learning in zero-g (Captain Underpants less so, it seems, due to the number of challenging bodily functions he exudes in the trailer below), they’ll also find themselves facing some unexpected challenges over the course of the season’s six episodes.

Video of Season 4 Promo | The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! | NETFLIX Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Fans of the series will also be glad to hear that Sean Astin (Stranger Things) is returning to his role as narrator for the show. Blast off with the entire Underpants gang on July 10.

Those who’ve been to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the last few years will likely be familiar with the carnival-esque presence of the Adult Swim offsite activation area, conveniently located between the bay and convention center near Hall H.

SDCC is going virtual this year, however, Adult Swim and other offsite activations no longer have a home. The good news is that Adult Swim has followed SDCC’s example and is now offering its own virtual con-adjacent experience for any or all who want to get a Robot Chicken and/or Rick and Morty fix.

From July 23-25 (the same dates as SDCC At-Home), Adult Swim Con will feature a variety of online events including a cosplay competition, a Robot Chicken panel that will feature Seth Green, and a March-Madness-inspired bracket where fans can start voting now to determine what Adult Swim show is the best of all time.

Details of the virtual event will be revealed in the upcoming weeks, but one thing is certain: signing up and participating is free! Head to the Adult Swim Con website to sign up for their newsletter and get more details.