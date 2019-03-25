WIRE Buzz: Michael B. Jordan aging for Methuselah; HBO developing fantasy epic Asunda; more

Michael B. Jordan will play a man who's more than 400 years old in Methuselah, a Warner Bros. Pictures project that has been in development almost as long.

According to Deadline, the project is being reconfigured around Jordan, whose recent appearances in movies like Black Panther, as well as Creed and Creed II, have made him one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. A number of stars have been pegged for Methuselah in the past, including Tom Cruise, so we'll see if Jordan is the one that sticks.

The concept, which is described as having the potential to start a franchise and features a "Highlander-like" mythology, posits that the title character never shows any signs of age but is able to accumulate vast amounts of human knowledge and skills over the course of centuries.

It's sort of reminiscent of the Star Trek original series episode "Requiem for Methuselah," in which Kirk and the crew came across a being who had lived for thousands of years and played significant roles in history himself, taking on identities such as Leonardo Da Vinci and Alexander the Great.

There's no word on a director yet, and we suspect the script will be dusted off and rewritten as well.

Cover art by Ashley A. Woods/Stranger Comics

An epic comic book-based series called Asunda has been picked up for development by HBO, which is probably hungry to lock down its next big fantasy franchise once Game of Thrones goes away.

According to Deadline, the project is based on comics created by Sebastian A. Jones and published by Jones' own Stranger Comics imprint, in which an orphaned girl named Niobe Ayutami on the war-ravaged world of Asunda is hunted by factions from two different nations, even as she seeks out her own ancestors and becomes aware that she is the only one who can unite all of Asunda against an ancient enemy.

The books, which include titles such as Niobe: She is Life, Dusu, Erathune, and The Untamed, are said to be inspired by Greek mythology as well as more recent fantasy milestones like The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice and Fire.

Jones will co-write the series and serve as an executive producer as well, with details on casting, a director, and more presumably yet to come.

Video of Neon Genesis Evangelion | Date Announcement | NX on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that it will begin streaming the mecha anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion on June 21, according to a trailer (see above) that was posted online over the weekend.

The streaming giant acquired the rights to the franchise last year, and will show not just all 26 episodes of the original 1995 series, but two of the spin-off movies, The End of Evangelion and Evangelion: Death True (2). The series details the epic post-apocalyptic struggle between a secretive paramilitary organization called Nerv and alien invaders known as Angels, with the former using human-piloted giant robots known as Evangelions to battle the enemy.

Why is this a big deal? Well, for one thing, Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the anime genre's most influential titles, with its impact felt even today in Hollywood films like Pacific Rim. Yet it's been difficult to see outside of Japan for years, which makes its worldwide streaming launch a significant event for fans of anime in general. For the rest of us, this is a chance to see what the fuss is all about.

(via Geek Tyrant)