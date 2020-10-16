WIRE Buzz: Static Shock attracts producer Michael B. Jordan; Falcon & Winter Soldier; Scream 5

Back in August, Warner Bros. and DC revealed that Static Shock would be getting his own solo movie, and now we've got an interesting update on that front: Michael B. Jordan has signed on as a producer.

Through his Warner-based company, Outlier Society, Jordan will help Milestone co-founder Reginald Hudlin bring Virgil Hawkins to the silver screen. Outlier's previous credits include gen:LOCK, a sci-fi animated series featuring Jordan in the lead role.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” said Jordan in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”

DC has been trying to get Static back in the spotlight for years, with nostalgia for the Static Shock animated series, and being a supporting player on Young Justice, keeping the character popular. When Milestone relaunches in February 2021, Static will be in two books: one all-digital series, and an additional graphic novel drawn by artist Kyle Baker. Both will be written by Hudlin.

Disney's The Falcon & the Winter Soldier has cast actor Danny Ramirez (The Gifted, Assassination Nation) in a "key role," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ramirez, perhaps best known for the Netflix drama On My Block, joins the Disney+ team-up series featuring Captain America's two BFFs, Sam Wilson (the Captain, formerly known as Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier, formerly known as a terrorist).

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Details for Ramirez's character are being kept under wraps, predictably. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering what superhero (or villain) he could be taking on. The most popular theory seems to be the character Joaquin Torres, an Arizona teenager who later gets kidnapped by the Sons of the Serpent and, after being experimented on, becomes a human/falcon hybrid. In the comics, Joaquin later takes on the mantle of the Falcon (obviously) while Sam Wilson is operating as Captain America. And given that Sam is the new Cap in Falcon & Winter Soldier...you can see how it makes some kind of sense.

Of course, Ramirez could easily be playing someone else. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never really dabbled into weird, body horror science, but given some of the other things in the cards for this universe, a kid with actual bird wings isn't that impossible to believe.

Credit: Marvel Comics

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier will release in 2021 on Disney+.

If you're worried about the handling of Scream 5 following the passing of series director Wes Craven in 2015, know that Sidney Prescott herself also had those concerns.

Over on The Talk, actor Neve Campbell was candid about her initial hesitation returning to the series. Though she's excited to inhabit the role again, and to work with returning actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette once more, it wasn't an easy sell at first.

Credit: Dimension Films

"I had been apprehensive because, you know, our director, our incredible director Wes Craven passed away, and I wasn't sure about doing a film without him," Campbell said.

What helped calm her nerves, in fact, was new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The pair, who directed 2019's Ready or Not, mailed Campbell directly with a letter she found "beautiful," which expressed that the previous Scream movies helped cement their love of film in general. "They really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films, so I was really happy to hear that."

Scream 5 releases Jan. 14, 2022. The film will also star Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera.