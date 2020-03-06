Latest Stories

Back to the Future Part II Michael J. Fox Christopher Lloyd
Credit: Universal Pictures
Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd go 'all in' for charity poker event

Jacob Oller
Mar 6, 2020

Some reunions are better than a sequel — and way better than a cameo in a reboot. Teaming up for charity, for example. That's what happened earlier this week when Back to the Future's iconic stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd got together to play some poker for Fox's own non-profit.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research holds an annual poker tournament to raise funds and awareness for their battle against the disease — which Fox was diagnosed with back in 1991. And when the chips are down, there's nobody better to have on your side that an old friend (especially if he's a good bluffer that also happens to be a mad scientist). Time travel has to be helpful when betting's involved, right?

The pair — who starred in all three of writer/director Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future films together as Marty McFly and Emmet "Doc" Brown — took a few photos together, celebrating their reunion on Instagram.

Take a look:

"Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night," Lloyd wrote. Fox also posted a pic of the reunion, saying that the pair were going "all in" for the charity event:

Fox launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research back in 2000.

