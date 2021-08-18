Playing Batman again changed Michael Keaton's perspective: 'I get this on a whole other level now.'

Fans have been abuzz ever since it was announced that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Batman in It director Andy Muschietti's upcoming standalone Flash movie. But as it turns out, the Beetlejuice actor has also been chomping at the bit for a chance to return to the role he'd made so iconic all those years ago when he starred in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992).

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf***er,'" Keaton tells The Hollywood Reporter in a recent profile. "And so I thought, 'Well, now that they’re asking me, let me see if I can pull that off.'"

The actor had previously walked away from the career-making role in 1995, when he didn't like the script for Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever, which would go on to see Val Kilmer take on the mantle of the Caped Crusader. However, Keaton feels that returning all these years later has given him a new perspective on the character and his approach to him.

"What’s really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him," he says. "I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman."

He then goes on to reflect, "But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

This isn't the first time Keaton's appeared in a superhero movie in recent years — and neither will it be his last. He played Adrian Toomes (aka The Vulture) in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, and looks set to reprise that character in 2022's Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the titular Spider-Man villain. (No news as to whether Venom or Carnage will be joining the party, though Tom Hardy would probably love that.)

However, Keaton does note that there is one hitch that he personally encounters when working on films like this: keeping track of all the in-world plot points, as he doesn't really read comic books or watch comic book movies.

"I’m nodding like I know what the f*** they’re talking about," he explains. "I go, 'Uh-huh.' And I’m thinking, 'You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.' So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing. They said, ‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t, no idea what you’re talking about.’"

The Flash is set to zoom into theaters on Nov. 4 2022, while Morbius descends on Jan. 19, 2022.