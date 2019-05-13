WIRE Buzz: Michael Rooker dismisses Suicide Squad talk; animated bugs kick up Beatles

A suicidal squad of supervillains, some classic ‘90s actors, and some multi-legged Beatles fans all get some love in today’s WIRE Buzz.

First up is some news about a regent comics fans know and love: King Shark. After reports came down that Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker would follow GotG director James Gunn over to DC to take on the aquatic role for Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the actor seems to have shut it all down.

Rooker went on Instagram, screenshotting the report and posting the comment “DA...........NOT!!!” Take a look:

More telling is Gunn commenting on the post (simply writing “Haha”), seeming to back up the actor’s dismissal of the claims. It seems like King Shark will be played by someone else, if the shark-based half-god appears in the film at all.

The Suicide Squad plans to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Next, the ‘90s are alive thanks to crowdfunding. After resurrecting cult video game hit ToeJam & Earl in the form of a sequel (ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!) from original co-creator Greg Johnson, the Kickstarter-driven campaign is hosting a telethon on Mixer, YouTube, and Twitch. But the real fun here is the hosts.

According to a release, the May 26 telethon will be led by Macaulay Culkin (who is an executive producer on the game) and Freddie Prinze Jr. You don’t get more ‘90s than that. With “wacky surprises” alongside “bizarre experiments and stunts,” this isn’t your normal PBS fundraiser. In fact, it will also effectively work like a press conference for the franchise, as big updates for the game (4-player co-op) will be discussed as well as the future of the series.

“Big news like ToeJam & Earl’s multiplayer and endless mode updates deserve equally big ways to announce,” said Johnson. “So with help from our Executive Producer Macaulay Culkin, we thought hey, why not with a 4-hour live show full of celebs, games, and surprises?”

ToeJam & Earl’s Super Funky Telethon runs from 3 - 7 p.m. EST on May 26.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that some oddball animated creatures (that just happen to love The Beatles) are getting a movie of their own.

Beat Bugs, an animated Netflix series focusing on a group of kid insects, uses cover versions of classic Beatles songs (by artists like Pink and Sia) throughout its two Emmy-winning seasons and special. Now series creator Josh Wakely is taking it to theaters thanks to MGM.

Wakely will write the script, though no director has been announced yet. Wakely has also recently obtained the rights to the discography of Bob Dylan, so keep an eye out for a selection of adorable animated creatures weaving complex tales through folk music soon.

No official title or release date has been set for the Beat Bugs film.