WIRE Buzz: Michael Rosenbaum's Lex averts Crisis; Blythe Danner joins American Gods

It seems like there's going to be no Crisis for old Lex. While this year's Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, continues to add everyone and anyone who has been remotely involved with DC television over the years, we now know that one actor in particular will not be returning.

Though fans had hoped that Michael Rosenbaum might return to his Smallville role of Lex Luthor after both Tom Welling and Erica Durance were announced, Rosenbaum took to twitter to make it clear that he will not be joining the crossover. He also gave his reasons as to why.

In a note pinned to a tweet, Rosenbaum makes it clear that he was approached to appear in the event, but that he passed. He writes, "Friends, many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite Crossover. I can't tell you how much this means to me. I'll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I'm doing. No idea when I'm shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass 'We have to know now.' My simple answer was 'Pass'. I think you can understand why. I hope this answers all of your questions. Lovingly, Rosenbaum"

Crisis may be one Lex down, but it's presumed that the Arrowverse's current Lex, Jon Cryer, will definitely be involved. Since we now have triple the number of Supermans participating in the event (Supergirl's regular Superman, Tyler Hoechlin; Brandon Routh; and Welling) perhaps another famous Lex will surprisingly find his way into the mix. At this point, Gene Hackman could very well show up.

The third season of American Gods has added another goddess to it's pantheon — a press release today confirmed that Blythe Danner (Paul) is joining the series in a recurring guest role, currently set to appear in four episodes.

Danner will play Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest. The character is not in the original Neil Gaiman novel, though she has more than a little in common with the character of Easter (Kristin Chenoweth), who showed up in Season 1 but hasn't returned. Though both characters are harvest-based deities, it sounds like the series is taking some interesting steps with Danner's Demeter.

Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for 2019 Sarasota Film Festival

The release says that she will have an "unresolved romantic history with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane)." Wednesday is going to need her help, but first he'll have to break her out of a mental institution.

"It is a rare privilege to be working with Ms. Blythe Danner, a dear friend, inspiration, and national treasure. She is our muse in crafting the role of Demeter, since no one else can bring such ethereal beauty and grace to the portrayal of a goddess," notes Executive Producer Chic Eglee.

How Demeter and Wednesday will play into the storyline of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) gallivanting around the creepy town of Lakeside is anyone's guess. The storyline could, however, resolve (or at least reference) the aforementioned harvest theft, which was ignored entirely in Season 2.

Welcome to the God Squad, Blythe Danner!