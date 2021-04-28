Micheal B Jordan is excited for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman film, but won't say if he’s the new Man of Steel

When it was first announced that National Book Award winner and comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates would be writing the next Superman film, one actor's name kept coming up: Michael B. Jordan. Not only was it reported that Warner Bros. might possibly be looking to introduce a Black Man of Steel, but it was also noted that the Black Panther actor had tried to reboot the character himself back in 2019 when he first joined Warner Bros. as part of an overall deal.

But does that mean Jordan could possibly be suiting up in blue and red tights and flying up, up, and away anytime soon? Well, not exactly.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan touched on the upcoming film — which will be produced by J.J. Abrams (Lisey's Story) — and the potential of him playing Supes.

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan told THR. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

This isn't the only super-powered project Jordan has on his plate. Season 2 of his Netflix series Raising Dion is set to come out later this year, and he's also said that an appearance in the Black Panther movies is "always on the table" especially with its star Chadwick Boseman having passed away unexpectedly last year. (Black Panther II is currently prepping to go into production this summer.)

As for Ta-Nehisi Coates' plans for Superman, there could be a possibility that the Captain America comic writer may be penning a script for Henry Cavill's take on the character as he has expressed interest in reprising his role. Though, the DC cinematic universe has been moving in a more inclusive direction casting-wise in recent months, with Lucy Liu set to star in Shazam 2 and Sasha Calle playing Supergirl.

"Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group when the news was first announced. “We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

No news on when this project is meant to fly onto screens.