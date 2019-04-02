Latest Stories

Michelle Pfeiffer found her Catwoman whip from Batman Returns, still has skills
Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer found her Catwoman whip from Batman Returns, still has skills

James Comtois
Apr 2, 2019

Meow. Look what Michelle Pfeiffer found. The actress who played Catwoman in the Tim Burton film Batman Returns dug up her old whip from the 1992 film and showed off her skills with the prop via Instagram. Not surprisingly, she’s still got it.

"Look what I found," the actress said in one video. "Needs a little TLC."

In another, she shows off her whipping skills. “Just like riding a bike,” she wrote in the Instagram post accompanying the video. 

 

We don't know about you, readers, but we feel much yummier having seen these.

In Batman Returns, Burton’s kinked up take on a superhero movie, Pfeiffer played Selina Kyle, a timid secretary executive assistant to Christopher Walken’s corrupt businessman Max Shreck. When he throws her out a window after discovering his evil plans with his power plant, she becomes Catwoman and spends much of the film wearing a skintight leather catsuit, wielding a whip and making out with and beating up Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman (like we said, an S&M/bondage film masquerading as a superhero flick).

Meanwhile, Danny DeVito plays the grossest and most lecherous incarnation of The Penguin. 

The actress has said that she would love to take on the role of Catwoman again, if offered. Provided, of course, that she wouldn't have to put another bird in her mouth. (A more than reasonable condition.)

Pfeiffer recently starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp as Janet Van Dyne, aka Wasp. She’s slated to reprise this role in Avengers: Endgame, opening April 26.

