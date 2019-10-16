Michelle Pfeiffer gives Zöe Kravitz urgent Catwoman costume tip as The Batman gets ready to...go

It’s not easy living inside the catsuit — especially if there’s only one way in and one way out. Just ask Michelle Pfeiffer, who knows what it’s like to spend hours and hours in a skin-tight outfit whose main purpose is to be camera-friendly — with little concern for some of life’s more, ahem, necessary accommodations.

In a funny exchange with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan this week, the feline star of Tim Burton’s Batman Returns showed just how deeply her biggest complaint about suiting up for the role of Selina Kyle still resonates — even all these years removed from the movie’s 1992 release.

Asked what piece of advice she could offer Zöe Kravitz, who’s just been recruited to don the catsuit anew for DC’s upcoming The Batman, Pfeiffer went straight for the comfort zone: “Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom. Minor detail … [but] it’s an important one.”

Scroll to the 3-minute mark for Pfeiffer’s pro tip on ensuring there’s a convenient way for Catwoman to find some relief in the restroom:

Video of &#039;Maleficent: Mistress of Evil&#039; star Michelle Pfeiffer spills secrets on her new role l GMA Good Morning America on YouTube

Confessing that playing Catwoman opposite Michael Keaton’s Batman in Batman Returns remains one of her all-time favorite roles, Pfeiffer said she’s excited that Kravitz will be inheriting the same part in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Pfeiffer also said she’s happiest when playing characters with a bad-girl edge — not only in Batman Returns, but in the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil as the wicked Queen Ingrith.

Costumes might be so practically uncomfortable for the actors who wear them that they shatter the fantasy that fans get to appreciate on the big screen, but even Pfeiffer admitted she was gobsmacked the first time she saw Maleficent co-star Angelina Jolie, all dressed up on the new movie’s set.

“It was the scene where my character actually sees her for the first time. And the doors open, and there she is, and … it’s stunning. And I just thought, ‘Imagine this walking into your dining room.’ I mean — so, I didn’t really have to act much,” Pfeiffer joked.

The Batman may not be darkening theaters until June 25 of next year, but Pfeiffer is set to light up the Maleficent sequel starting this weekend, when Maleficent: Mistress of Evil brings the dark side of Disney to life starting Oct. 18.