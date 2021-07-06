The Witcher: Michelle Yeoh to star as nomadic sword-elf in Netflix's 'Blood Origin' prequel

Move over, Arwen Undómiel — there's a new badass elf in town! Netflix confirmed to SYFY WIRE that Michelle Yeoh (Gunpowder Milkshake — out on Netflix July 14) has been cast in the platform's six-episode Witcher prequel, Blood Origin. Set a little over 1,000 years before the events of the flagship series (which is nearing the release of its sophomore season), the limited project will center around the first Witcher and explain how the worlds of men, monsters, and elves merged into one.

Yeoh is taking up the role of Scían, the last remaining member of a nomadic tribe of sword-wielding elves. "No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart," reads the official character description. "When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

Declan de Barra is showrunning and executive-producing the prequel, whose cast also includes Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) as Fjall, a haunted warrior born into a clan of fighters sworn to protect a king. Jodie Turner-Smith (Nightflyers) was originally attached to play the key role of Éile, a fighter-turned-traveling-singer, but ultimately had to bow out just prior to the U.K.-based production over scheduling conflicts. It's unclear who is set to replace her.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (showrunner on the main Witcher series) is serving as an executive producer, with Andrzej Sapkowski (creator of the Witcher property) on board as a creative consultant. Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko executive-produce alongside Hissrich.

The Witcher: Blood Origin was first announced last July, but Netflix has yet to set a premiere date. The streamer is also working on an original anime film: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Season 2 of The Witcher wrapped production in April of this year and is expected to premiere before 2021 is over. You can check out the first teaser here. WitcherCon, a virtual fan convention based on the hit fantasy franchise, kicks off this Friday (July 9).