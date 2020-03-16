WIRE Buzz: The Midnight Gospel teaser; What We Do in the Shadows S2 clip; Behind You trailer

Adventure Time has ended, at least for now, so its creator Pendleton Ward is putting his animation chops to a more adult use for Netflix. That means the first teaser for his upcoming show The Midnight Gospel brings out some salty language, navel-gazing voiceover, and trippy visuals without too much beating around the bush. At least the colors and rubber-hose zaniness has held over from the Land of Ooo.

Partially inspired by star Duncan Trussell’s own mind-bending podcasting journeys, the first look at The Midnight Gospel is all about interviews and the strange/wonderful places they can go — and the questions they might answer.

Take a look:

Video of The Midnight Gospel | Official Teaser | Netflix

Dogs with antlers are just the start for this oddball series, which sees its main character with his head in some kind of multidimensional machine, showing him all sorts of R-rated craziness. Of course the show would debut on 4/20.

Netflix starts preaching The Midnight Gospel on April 20.

Next, the FX show based on Taika Waititi’s vampire mockumentary is heading towards its second season — and the jokes are just as goofy as its first.

The first season of What We Do in the Shadows ended with an unexpected twist for its lead human, the familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who finds out he has a far deeper connection with the vampiric roommates he serves than previously believed. Now, in a sneak peek at Season 2, Guillermo’s master, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), shops for sunscreen. Yeah, it’s about as silly as it sounds.

Check it out:

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2: SPF Teaser | FX

“Total protection from the sun,” eh? Don’t mind Nandor, but he’ll be going full Supermarket Sweep for that high SPF stuff. What We Do in the Shadows also stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch — along with an extensive list of hilarious guest stars like Mark Hamill — as the second season looks to put the bloodsuckers up against Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, and more.

What We Do in the Shadows returns to FX on April 15.

Finally, a curmudgeonly old woman, her two nieces, and one haunted basement mirror are a perfect recipe for a scary movie. They make up Behind Us, the upcoming Vertical Entertainment film from writer/directors Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon. The scary “something creepy is in the reflection behind the main character” gag looks like it’s getting a film all its own, with a possession plotline and plenty of familial drama.

The first trailer for the horror film can be found below:

Video of Behind You | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment

When has saying scary words written on a mirror ever worked out? That’s not how good things — like a dead mother’s return — happen. That’s how demons happen. Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Philip Brodie, and Jan Broberg star in the debut feature from Mecham and Whedon.

Exercise the eyes in the back of your head when Behind You enters theaters on April 17.