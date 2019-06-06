Midsommar director says it’s a 'breakup movie' masquerading as 'folk horror film'

We're a little less than a month away from the release of Midsommar, Ari Aster's follow-up to last year's horror hit, Hereditary. Based on all of the promotional material released for the A24 film thus far, many have been making comparisons to The Wicker Man. In a new interview (done by Jordan Peele) in the pages of Fangoria, Aster confirmed that his latest effort does fall under the purview of what one might call "folk horror." At its core, however, it's something much different; something romantic.

"I guess it does belong to the folk horror space," said the writer/director. "But I guess what it’s trying to do is establish footing on that path, and then proceed in a way that is anathema to what you’re expecting. I really hope that by the time we’re on our way towards the ending, I hope that it enters some new territory. I’ve been asked, 'What is it?' and I’ve been happy saying it’s a breakup movie dressed in the clothes of a folk horror film."

Video of MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24

The film stars Jack Reynor (Strange Angel) and Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family) as an American couple with a rocky relationship. In an effort to salvage their flickering romance, they go on vacation to a small Swedish village for an annual mid-summer festival that turns out to be something much more sinister than an excuse to get drunk and high.

"You’ve taken Stepford Wives and shattered the attractiveness of that movie with this one," Peel told Aster during the interview. "That alone is a feat. Also, there are some obvious comps out there, but this movie is just so unique. This hasn’t existed yet, and anything after Midsommar is going to have to contend with it. I mean, this usurps The Wicker Man as the most iconic pagan movie to be referenced."

The feature co-stars Will Poulter (Bandersnatch) and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as the friends of Reynor and Pugh's characters.

Midsommar opens in theaters July 3.

(via EW)